Caesars raises parking rates at Las Vegas Strip properties

Caesars Entertainment Corp. and MGM Resorts International are playing catch up with each other on fees.

Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Caesars is raising self-parking prices effective Thursday to match an increase by MGM resorts at the end of January. The move comes just as MGM boosts resort fees Thursday to match a move by Caesars last month.

Self-parking rates at Flamingo, Harrah’s, The Linq Hotel, The Cromwell, Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas will rise by $2 to $9 for people parking from one to four hours and by $2 to $12 for more than four hours. Caesars Palace fees will rise by $2 to $12 for those parking from one to four hours and by $3 to $15 for more than four hours.

Planet Hollywood will remain free. Parking at any of the properties under an hour will remain free. Parking is also free for Caesars’ Total Rewards Members with Platinum, Diamond or Seven Star level.

The two casino operators dominate the Strip with about 20 properties combined that account for 70 percent of rooms. Their moves often set the stage for smaller competitors along Las Vegas Boulevard.

