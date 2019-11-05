Caesars reports 3Q loss despite 2.3% revenue increase

Casino giant Caesars Entertainment continued to show losses as the company awaits the close of the Rio sale this year and a merger with Eldorado Resorts in early 2020.

The Las Vegas-based casino giant reported a 2.3 percent increase in net revenue and a 5.8 percent improvement in cash flow over last year.

The company reported a third quarter net loss of $359 million, 53 cents a share, on revenue of $2.236 billion for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. In the same quarter a year earlier, the company reported earnings of $110 million, 14 cents, on revenue of $2.185 billion.

A conference call with investors is scheduled later Tuesday by Caesars executives.

Tuesday’s report is expected to be one of the last under the current Caesars management with the company planning to merge with Eldorado Resorts Inc. in the first quarter of 2020.

The companies announced in June that Reno-based Eldorado would acquire Caesars for $17.3 billion, creating the world’s largest casino company. The merged company would make Reno its headquarters.

Eldorado is scheduled to report its earnings Wednesday afternoon.

Both companies have scheduled shareholder meetings, in Las Vegas and Reno, on Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. to consider the acquisition plan.

The company also announced in September that it is selling the off-Strip Rio for $516.3 million to New York-based Imperial Companies. Under terms of the deal, expected to close by the end of the year pending regulatory approvals, Caesars would continue to operate the Rio for at least two years and would remain part of the Caesars Rewards loyalty network during the term of the lease.

