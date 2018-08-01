Caesars reports improved second-quarter earnings

Same-store net revenues reached $2.1 billion from $2.06 billion in the same period a year earlier, Caesars Entertainment Corp. said in a statement Wednesday.

Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Caesars Entertainment Corp. said same-store net revenues rose 2.8 percent in the second quarter, driven by higher average room rates in Las Vegas and better hold.

Same-store net revenues reached $2.12 billion from $2.06 billion in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The company’s Las Vegas same-store revenue jumped 7.5 percent while it was were nearly flat at its other U.S. properties. Las Vegas average daily room rate increased 5.2 percent as the company completed the upgraded of thousands of rooms.

Caesars same-store EBITDAR — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent — rose 13 percent to $623 million in the quarter as the company reduced marketing expenses.

The company slashed marketing costs by $34 million, helping boost same-store adjusted EBITDAR margin 270 basis points to 29.4 percent.

Caesars emerged from bankruptcy in October and began to consolidate the earnings of Caesars Entertainment Operating Company. Same-store net revenue and EBITDAR comparisons for the two second-quarter periods include both Caesars and Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.

However, net revenues and net income comparisons do not include Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. for the second-quarter of 2017. As a result, a comparison of the two periods is significantly impacted.

Caesars second-quarter net revenue more than doubled compared with the same period a year ago to $2.1 billion. Caesars posted a second-quarter profit of $29 million compared with a $1.43 billion loss in the year-ago period caused by bankruptcy restructuring charges.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.