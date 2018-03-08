Caesars says 4Q Las Vegas revenue hurt by Oct. 1 shooting

Caesars Entertainment Corp. said Wednesday that its Las Vegas revenue fell in the fourth quarter following the Oct. 1 massacre but the company gave an upbeat outlook for 2018.

Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas same-store net revenue, including its off-Strip property Rio, declined 3.9 percent to $873 million for the quarter, the company reported Wednesday after the market closed.

Same-store adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent in the city fell 10 percent to $294 million. Las Vegas-based Caesars owns nine casinos in Las Vegas, including eight on the Strip.

Total company same-store net revenue was essentially flat for the quarter at $1.96 billion as other markets grew. Caesars owns 47 properties in 13 U.S. states and five countries.

“U.S. regional revenue improvement was offset by unfavorable year-over-year hold primarily at Caesars Palace and a challenging environment in Las Vegas post Oct. 1,” the company said in a statement.

Caesars posted quarterly net profit of $2 billion, driven by a $2.03 billion favorable impact from U.S. tax reform and bankruptcy restructuring, the company said. Caesars emerged from bankruptcy in early October.

Caesars’ same-store net revenues for the full year rose 0.8 percent to $8.1 billion while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent rose 3 percent to $2.2 billion.

The company posted full-year margins of 35.5 percent for Las Vegas and 27.1 percent enterprise-wide, the highest in over a decade.

The company plans to invest up to $600 million in room renovations and other same-store projects in 2018 as well as up to $250 million in new projects like a convention center outside Caesars Palace.

The company also said it plans to offer new e-Sports initiatives this year.

Shares of Caesars rose 90 cents, or 7.2 percent, to $13.40 after hours.

