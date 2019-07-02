Caesars shareholders elect new board members

Caesars Entertainment Corp. shareholders have elected eight people — four with ties to top investor Carl Icahn — to the company’s board of directors on Tuesday.

Eight people have been elected to Caesars Entertainment’s board of directors, including four with ties to top investor Carl Icahn.

In a Tuesday filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company reported that Keith Cozza, Courtney Mather, Thomas Benninger, and Caesars CEO Anthony Rodio — all with business ties to Icahn — and board chairman James Hunt, John Dionne, Richard Schifter, and Juliana Chugg were elected to the board of directors by substantial margins.

The elected officers, who join Denise Clark, Don Kornstein and James L. Nelson on the board, will serve through the 2020 annual meeting.

Caesars is in the midst of a proposed $17.3 billion buyout by Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. The scheduled annual shareholders meeting was postponed June 24, the day Caesars and Eldorado announced the pending deal and was conducted Tuesday.

Shareholders also suggested in a non-binding advisory vote to address executive compensation annually instead of every two or three years.

Shareholders also approved proposals to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche as the company’s independent registered accounting firm through the end of 2019; a charter amendment enabling shareholders with at least 15 percent of the company’s stock to call special meetings; and to approve a charter amendment allowing the company to adopt a “rights plan” or “poison pill” strategy.

