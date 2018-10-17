Caesars’ shares jump on reports of potential merger

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp. surged 14 percent Wednesday amid reports billionaire Tilman Fertitta has proposed merging his casino business with the Las Vegas-based company.

Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Caesars stock jumped $1.30 to $10.39 in early morning trading amid a surge in volume. Spokespeople for Caesars and Fertitta’s Landry’s did not immediately return a request for comment.

Landry’s owns five Golden Nugget hotels and casinos, including one in downtown Las Vegas and another in Laughlin. The other three are located in Atlantic City, Biloxi and Lake Charles.

Fertitta has proposed Caesars purchase his casino business, Reuters reported, citing unidentified people.

The news agency did not say whether it would be a cash or share transaction. An all-share transaction would potentially give Fertitta a significant stake in the enlarged company and a board seat.

Credit Suisse said in a note Wednesday morning that the merger makes sense. The “brands, casino and restaurant assets are very complementary,” the bank said.

