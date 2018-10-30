Caesars signs promotional betting partnership with NBA, NHL teams

The gaming giant announced Tuesday morning the partnership with Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment, whose portfolio includes the NBA and NHL team as well as the Prudential Center. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Atlanta Hawks' Kent Bazemore, left, puts up the shot as Philadelphia 76ers' Mike Muscala (31) goes over Atlanta Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon, center left, to try to defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 113-92. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Caesars Entertainment Corp. has signed a multi-year partnership to promote its sports betting business during New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers homes games.

The gaming giant announced Tuesday morning the partnership with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, whose portfolio includes the NBA and NHL teams as well as the Prudential Center. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal is the first announced by Caesars since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law in May that banned wagering in most states. The deal also comes on the heels of an agreement reached between the NHL and MGM Resorts International, its largest U.S. rival by rooms.

The partnership with Harris Blitzer will allow Caesars to advertise its sportsbooks on Prudential Center’s 80 digital boards and 4,800-square-foot outdoor screen as well as rebrand its 5,000 square-foot bar and restaurant Caesars Club.

Caesars will host special events during sporting games at the Prudential Center to further drum up its sports betting business, including a company-branded “Shoot for a Million” on-ice promotion that will allow one Devils fan to vie for $1 million in prizes.

Fans of the 76ers will also have the chance to win complimentary stays at Caesars properties in New Jersey and Las Vegas.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.