Caesars sportsbook app to include betting on worldwide horse races

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2022 - 9:36 am
 
The sportsbook subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Inc. will have a new horse racing wagering app when it rolls out in New York in the spring.

The Caesars Racebook app, a collaboration with NYRABets LLC, the online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, will provide bettors with the ability to wager on races from more than 250 tracks around the world.

“Following our successful roll-out of Caesars Sportsbook, we’re delighted to launch Caesars Racebook in partnership with NYRA Bets,” Dan Shapiro, senior vice president and chief development officer of Caesars Digital, said in a release. “NYRA conducts world-class horse racing and NYRA Bets has access to the best horse racing content from around the world, including from Caesars-operated racetracks.”

Access to the app is expected to be expanded around the country.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

