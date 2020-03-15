Caesars suspending all live ticketed entertainment

The move goes into effect Sunday evening through March 31, a statement from the company said.

Caesars Palace. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced all ticketed live entertainment at company venues will be suspended.

“Refunds and exchanges for affected dates are available at the point of purchase. We are taking these bold measures now and look forward to welcoming guests back to enjoy world-class entertainment experiences as soon as we are able. We thank you for your understanding and patience as we work through these challenging circumstances,” the statement said.

