Casinos & Gaming

Caesars to buy sports betting company William Hill for $3.7B

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 11:58 pm
 

Caesars Entertainment Inc. on Wednesday reached an agreement to purchase sports betting company William Hill PLC for $3.7 billion dollars.

“The opportunity to combine our land based-casinos, sports betting and online gaming in the U.S. is a truly exciting prospect,” Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg said in a news release early Wednesday morning. “William Hill’s sports betting expertise will complement Caesars’ current offering, enabling the combined group to serve our customers in the fast-growing U.S. sports betting and online market.”

According to documents filed Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Caesars intends to sell 30 million company shares “for general corporate purposes, including to finance a portion” of the potential acquisition.

Approval of the multibillion dollar deal is subject to anti-trust and regulatory approvals, the release said. The companies expect the deal to be finalized in the second half of 2021.

