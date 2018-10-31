Caesars to open non-gaming beachfront resorts in Dubai

Two non-gaming beachfront resorts in Dubai developed by Caesars Entertainment Corp. will open their doors in November and December.

Cove Beach will open on Meraas’ Bluewaters Island in Dubai on Nov. 9, while Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and The Residences at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai will open in December, the Las Vegas-based company announced Wednesday.

“These resorts mark the opening of our first non-gaming resorts and demonstrates the strong demand among developers and guests to see our flagship brands brought into new global markets,” Mark Frissora, president and CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said in a release.

Cove Beach, a private beach club and spa with a 194-room resort, is located on Bluewaters Island, a man-made island overlooking Jumeirah Beach, where Las Vegas rival MGM Resorts International is building a Bellagio-branded property.

Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai is a 301-room property with two outdoor pools — one family-friendly and the other for adults only — and access to a private beach. The resort will have six restaurants, including the second Hell’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsey and a Bacchanal Buffet, both standards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The resort also will have Caesars Forum, a conference center with three meeting rooms and an 8,000-square-foot ballroom, and will be attached to The Residences, a collection of 80 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom luxury apartments available for short- or long-term lease.

