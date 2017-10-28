Caesars to start charging Nevadans to park at 7 Las Vegas properties

Caesars Entertainment will begin charging Nevada residents for self-parking at seven Las Vegas properties on Thursday, the company announced Friday.

A marble replica of Augustus of Prima Porta stands at the Las Vegas Strip entrance of Caesars Palace, Monday, July 24, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A driver stops to work the new parking gates at the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Kiosks inside the Linq hotel-casino allow visitors to pay for parking before leaving the building instead of stopping at a gate to pay in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A vehicle enters the parking garage at Harrah's hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DavidGuzman1985

Starting Thursday, Nevada residents will be charged to park at Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s, The Cromwell, Flamingo, The Linq Hotel and Harrah’s. Parking will remain free at the Rio and for all Total Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above. Parking at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort also will remain free, for the time being, the company said in a news release.

The new pricing is intended to improve the parking experience for guests and Total Rewards loyalty program members, the release said.

“We have noticed an uptick in people coming to our properties only to park,” said Richard Broome, executive vice president of public affairs and communications. “This has limited the availability of self-parking for our actual customers — especially during concerts and sporting events taking place elsewhere on the Las Vegas Strip.”

Guests entering the parking garages will receive a 60-minute grace period before parking rates apply. Rates for valet parking are not affected, the release said.

Last spring, Caesars Entertainment started charging for self-parking at several properties, including Caesars Palace, Bally’s, Paris Las Vegas and The Linq Hotel. Nevada residents were allowed park free by scanning a Nevada driver’s license.

At the time, the company said it planned to charge for parking at Harrah’s, The Cromwell and Flamingo, but that it had no timetable on the start of paid self-parking at those properties.

