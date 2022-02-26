37°F
Caesars unveils new entrance for iconic Strip resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2022 - 7:00 am
 
A new 15-foot-statue of Caesar Augustus is seen inside of the remodeled main entrance to Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas is seen on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The remodeled main entrance to Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas is seen on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The remodeled main entrance to Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas is seen on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The remodeled main entrance to Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas is seen on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A new 15-foot-statue of Caesar Augustus is seen inside of the remodeled main entrance to Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas is seen on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A new 15-foot-statue of Caesar Augustus is seen inside of the remodeled main entrance to Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas is seen on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The remodeled main entrance to Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas is seen on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The remodeled main entrance to Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas is seen on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caesars Palace this week unveiled the multimillion-dollar renovation to its front entrance, giving a revamped touch to the resort’s iconic ancient Roman aesthetic.

Along with new mosaic tiling and a colorful domed ceiling, a 15-foot-tall statue of Augustus Caesar standing beneath an ornate chandelier in the center of the lobby now welcomes resort guests.

“Caesars Palace set the standard for luxury and grandeur when it opened in 1966, delivering experiences unlike anywhere else in the world. Since then, the resort has proudly been a change-maker and trendsetter in Las Vegas. As we create the next wave of extraordinary offerings for our guests throughout the property, we are thrilled to reopen our front doors with a dramatic, new main entrance,” Sean McBurney, regional vice president of Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement.

Caesars Entertainment announced plans for the redesigns in July. More renovations are on the way for Caesars Palace. The resort is planning to unveil its revamped lobby bar and gaming areas soon, according to McBurney.

“Once complete, this will be the arrival and gaming experience that Caesars Palace deserves and will set the tone for everything we offer at the iconic resort,” McBurney said.

The changes to the Caesars Palace lobby and front entrance are just some of the renovations happening at Caesars properties.

The company also started a multimillion-dollar refresh of the Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in October to renovate the luxury boutique hotel’s 182 guest rooms.

Another Caesars Entertainment property, Bally’s Las Vegas, is being rebranded as the Horseshoe, a legendary casino moniker that dates to the 1950s Las Vegas and the days of Benny Binion. The rebranding and renovations for the Horseshoe are expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

