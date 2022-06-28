California man wins $251K at Strip casino

Michael Intravia and his girlfriend, Nicole Scott, at Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. (Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino)

A California man won a $251,174 Texas Hold’em Mega Jackpot on Sunday at the Flamingo on the Strip.

Michael Intravia from Hollister, Calif., won after three hours of playing. Intravia hit a royal flush. In a statement from the Flamingo, Intravia said his girlfriend, Nicole Scott, helped him get lucky.

Intravia said he plans to invest his winnings. His advice for others who hope to win is, “Don’t give up, keep playing.”

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.