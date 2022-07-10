California man’s birthday visit to Strip casino pays off 107K ways
A California man was able to find more than 107,000 reasons to celebrate his birthday at a Las Vegas Strip casino on Saturday night.
Robert Mensinger, who is a Caesars Rewards member, played Let It Ride poker for about an hour at the Flamingo when he hit a five-card straight flush for a jackpot of $107,975, according to a Caesars news release.
“Robert and his longtime friend drove to Las Vegas from California to celebrate Robert’s birthday,” the release said. “Robert is planning to buy a new car with his winnings.”
The winning hand was spades, 4 through 8.
