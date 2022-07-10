109°F
California man’s birthday visit to Strip casino pays off 107K ways

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2022 - 4:07 pm
 
Updated July 10, 2022 - 5:19 pm
FILE - Tourists walk near the Flamingo casino-hotel on the Strip on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
A birthday trip turned into a rewarding day for a California man at a Las Vegas Strip casino on Saturday night.

Robert Mensinger, who is a Caesars Rewards member, played Let It Ride poker for about an hour at the Flamingo when he hit a five-card straight flush for a jackpot of $107,975, according to a Caesars news release.

“Robert and his longtime friend drove to Las Vegas from California to celebrate Robert’s birthday,” the release said. “Robert is planning to buy a new car with his winnings.”

The winning hand was spades, 4 through 8.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

