California sports wagering measure qualifies for November 2022 ballot

A coalition of federally recognized Indian tribes successfully collected enough valid signatures to put sports betting to a vote in California.

A measure to approve sports betting in California has qualified for the state’s November 2022 ballot.

The California secretary of state’s office verified Thursday that a coalition of federally recognized California Indian tribes had collected enough signatures for a measure to add roulette, dice games and sports wagering at tribal casinos to qualify for the ballot.

The measure required 997,139 valid signatures, and the secretary of state’s office said the signatures of 1,061,282 registered voters were verified.

Certification of the qualification of the vote is expected by June 30, 2022.

Privately operated horse-racing tracks in Alameda, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties also would be allowed to offer onsite sports betting for players 21 and older. A 10 percent gaming tax on gross gaming revenue is a part of the measure.

Las Vegas-based sportsbook operators have said they don’t expect a rollout of sports wagering in California would affect Nevada operations.

While sports betting was once legally allowed only in Nevada, the number of states where bookmakers can legally take sports bets is closing in on a level where more states permit sports betting than don’t, with legislation or regulation pending in Arizona, Maryland, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming and Florida.

Twenty-two states and Washington, D.C., allow some form of sports betting.

