California tribe, big booster of Las Vegas sports, closing casino

The San Manuel Tribe of Mission Indians is voluntarily closing its San Manuel Casino in Highland, California, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Loren Gill, CEO of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, seen in 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, a big supporter of Las Vegas sports franchises and a major donor to UNLV, announced Saturday that the tribe will temporarily close its San Manuel Casino in Highland, California, at 5 p.m. Sunday in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

