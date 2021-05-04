California tribe buying Palms in Las Vegas for $650M

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, a longtime supporter of Las Vegas-based charities and UNLV, is set to become the new owner of the Palms by the end of 2021.

An exterior view of the Palms in Las Vegas on Monday, April 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of the Palms in Las Vegas on Monday, April 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of the Palms in Las Vegas on Monday, April 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of the Palms in Las Vegas on Monday, April 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A California Indian tribe is set to become the new owner of the off-Strip Palms Casino Resort by the end of the year.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority confirmed Tuesday that it is acquiring the 700-room, 19-year-old property from Red Rock Resorts. The sale price was $650 million, Red Rock Resorts announced Tuesday.

The deal is expected to close later in 2021 and is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

“The Palms is a well-designed property which has been beautifully redeveloped and maintained by Red Rock Resorts,” San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority Chairwoman Latisha Casas said in an emailed release. “Our board believes that the Palms is a casino resort that many of San Manuel Casino’s loyal guests would enjoy. We are excited to move forward with this transaction.”

The Palms has been closed since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic resulted in casino closures across the state for 78 days. Located just west of Interstate 15 on Flamingo Road, the resort includes a 94,840-square-foot casino, multiple casual and upscale dining options, meeting and convention space, a 2,500-seat theater, pool and spa, other amenities and the Palms Place condominiums.

It will become the second tribal enterprise to enter the Las Vegas market this year with Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment operating the casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which opened in March.

“Today represents an important step for the tribe and its long-term economic diversification strategy,” San Manuel Chairman Ken Ramirez said in a release announcing the transaction. “On behalf of the tribe, we are thankful for the opportunity to join a community that we have come to know and appreciate.”

The tribe knows the community well, thanks to sponsorship deals with the Vegas Golden Knights, Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders. The tribe also presented a $9 million combined gift to UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality and William S. Boyd School of Law — its largest out-of-state philanthropic gift to an educational or health care institution.

Over the last four months, the tribe has donated $250,000 across eight Las Vegas charities including the Public Education Foundation; the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE; Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada; The Shade Tree; Noah’s Animal House; Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada; Nevada Public Radio; and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

“We have so many team members, friends and partners who call, or have called, Las Vegas their home,” Ramirez said in a late-December release announcing the charitable donations. “It’s in this spirit of understanding and solidarity that we were moved to show our support for Las Vegas. Non-profits are struggling with community needs far exceeding their resources — yet they play such a vital role in healing and recovery.”

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians owns and operates one of Southern California’s most successful casinos, the San Manuel Casino in Highland, California, about 70 miles east of Los Angeles.

The San Manuel Casino, which opened in 1986, is a top-10 private employer in San Bernardino County with more than 4,900 team members. The casino is undergoing a major expansion featuring 432 guest rooms, expanded high-limit gaming, new dining amenities and a special events space. It is expected to add more than 2,000 new jobs by the end of 2021.

The casino has more than 4,900 slot machines and more than 100 table games throughout the casino including “Vegas-style blackjack,” pai gow and other games, according to the casino’s website. San Manuel doesn’t have dice-based games, unlike Las Vegas, as the casino “adheres to the gaming regulations set forth in their tribal-state-gaming compact,” according to the website.

The tribe temporarily closed its casino on March 15, 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic but has since reopened.

Gaming analyst Chris Grove said he expects the Strip and nearby areas to “de-consolidate” in the near future and tribal gaming to be a “material component of the next wave of Las Vegas casino ownership.”

“San Manuel has long been one of a short list of elite tribal casino operators thought to have the ambition, financial wherewithal, and operational chops to execute on a Las Vegas opportunity,” said Grove, with Irvine, California-based Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

Short history

Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, bought the Palms from the Maloof family in 2016 for $312.5 million.

The Palms underwent $690 million in renovations and held a grand reopening in April 2019. But the property’s pièce de résistance, Kaos nightclub, closed Nov. 5, 2019, just seven months after its ballyhooed opening.

The Palms, like other casinos, was shuttered during the statewide shutdown and stayed closed. In February, Station Casinos president Frank Fertitta III told investors that Palms would reopen when its tourist customer base returns. At the time, Fertitta told investors that the company sees a “light at the end of the tunnel” with vaccine rollouts and at-the-time declines in COVID-19 cases.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.