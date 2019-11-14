California visitor hits $100K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

(Treasure Island via Twitter)

Treasure Island lived up to its name this week after a visitor from California hit for more than $100,000 on a $1 slot machine.

Jim Khazal, from Porterville, Calif., won Sunday.

”Jim K. is taking home $102,547 and just like that, he’s our @TIplayersclub #WinnerWednesday!,” the casino reported on Twitter.

Other casinos touted significant wins on Wednesday. The Gold Coast gave out more than $15,000 on a $2 Double Double Bonus Poker machine.

Check out this awesome win! This lucky guest hit a Heart Royal Flush, banking this $15,576 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/LzrB5uofZK — Gold Coast Casino (@goldcoastcasino) November 13, 2019

Aliante Hotel in North Las Vegas made Corinna’s day on Sunday with a $22,000 victory.

Corinna was playing Lock It Link on November 10 when she locked in a Jackpot of $22,105.65! Way to go! 🔒 🔐 🔓 #WinnerWednesday #AlianteCasino pic.twitter.com/gNHV0Q4txs — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 13, 2019

The California Hotel in downtown Las Vegas had a player made happier with an extra $5,000.

Someone lined up the Red Hot reels just right for this awesome $5,005 jackpot at the Cal! #TheCalCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/qYtIL2uFbV — California Casino (@thecalcasino) November 13, 2019

A visitor from Minnesota will enjoy the trip back to the frigid Midwest with $4,000-plus.

And a woman from Texas also won $4,000 off a royal flush at Binion’s.

Congratulations to our lucky lady from Texas! She was playing our Dollar Triple Play Poker progressive and hit a Royal Flush for $4,193.40. Diamonds are a girls best friend! @IGTNews pic.twitter.com/8Yjjs6b0m6 — Binion's (@BinionsLV) November 12, 2019

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.