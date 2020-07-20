California visitor hits $873K jackpot at McCarran Airport

One California visitor had a perfect start to her weekend, hitting a big jackpot at McCarran International Airport.

Kaoru H. of Torrance, Calif., hit a $873,511 jackpot at McCarran International Airport. (Photo courtesy of McCarran Airport)

Kaoru H. of Torrance, California, hit a jackpot worth $873,511 on the Wheel of Fortune 4D penny slots at McCarran International Airport on Friday.

BEST 👏 WEEKEND 👏 EVER 👏. Kaoru H. of Torrance, Calif., hit a $873,511 jackpot with a $5 bet on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune 4D penny slots in the C Concourse. Fun fact: The largest jackpot ever won at the airport was $3,961,585.14 in January 2005. pic.twitter.com/pbqqnsSIqO — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) July 20, 2020

Kaoru won the jackpot off a $5 bet on the machine in the C Concourse.

The largest jackpot ever won at the airport was in 2005 for $3,961,585.14, according to the airport.

