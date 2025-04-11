90°F
California woman wins $15M judgment against Strip casino-hotel

The Cosmopolitan on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Revie ...
The Cosmopolitan on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2025 - 5:21 pm
 

A Bakersfield, California woman was awarded a $15 million judgment in a negligence lawsuit filed against MGM Resorts International and The Cosmopolitan in Clark County District Court.

A verdict form signed Monday before District Judge Eric Johnson said a jury signed off on awarding Deborah Fenton $261,751 for past medical expenses, $976,614 for future medical expenses, $1.4 million for “past physical pain, mental pain, suffering, anguish, disability and lost enjoyment of life” and $12.3 million for future pain and suffering.

The lawsuit initially was filed April 20, 2023.

According to the lawsuit, Fenton was a guest at The Cosmopolitan and went to the property’s Chandelier Bar on Sept. 24, 2021, and slipped and fell “due to an unsafe and dangerous condition on the property, specifically water and glass.”

The single-count negligence lawsuit did not specify the extent of Fenton’s injuries.

MGM Resorts International did not have an initial comment on the jury award or if there are plans to appeal. The company acquired the 3,033-room Strip resort for $1.625 billion in May 2022 and was not the property’s owner when Fenton’s injury occurred.

“This verdict reflects the seriousness of what our client endured,” representatives of the Ace Law Group, which represented Fenton, said in an emailed statement. “We’re proud to have delivered justice for Ms. Fenton and grateful to the jury for their thoughtful and decisive verdict.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

