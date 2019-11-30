California woman wins $204,671 at Las Vegas Strip resort
The woman captured the top prize on a quarter Wheel of Fortune game.
A California woman hit a $204,671 jackpot at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday evening.
The Cosmopolitan said in a news release that “a lucky woman from San Jose, California, won the top prize on a quarter Wheel of Fortune Game.”
The winner’s name was not released but she is pictured in a photo distributed by the resort.
“The woman won $204,671 after playing just $15 at the machine,” the release said.
