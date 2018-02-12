Calls about Steve Wynn prompt online tip page for investigations

Spurred by an overwhelming number of telephone calls regarding the Steve Wynn investigation, the state Gaming Control Board will set up a portal on its website to receive information on active board investigations.

The Wynn Las Vegas on South Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The portal, on the Control Board’s website, is scheduled to be activated at 1 p.m. Monday.

Control Board Chairwoman Becky Harris said Monday that while the system is not specific to any particular licensee, its establishment was spurred by phone calls to board offices regarding regulators’ investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the former Wynn Resorts chairman and CEO.

Wynn stepped down from those positions last Tuesday night, but regulators in Nevada, Massachusetts and Macau have said they intend to continue their respective probes.

“It’s a communications tool to allow the public to better communicate with the board regarding any public investigation that the board announces,” Harris said in a telephone interview Monday.

Harris said a link to submit a voluntary confidential statement will be accessible through the “what’s new” section of the Control Board’s web page.

“It’s overdue,” Harris said. “I think that we’ve just had some days when our phone lines have been very, very busy and this is a way to help manage that so the board can continue to conduct its day-to-day business.”

Harris said the board didn’t track how many telephone calls it received since Tuesday when the board affirmed that it would continue its investigation even after Wynn had resigned. But she said it was “enough that it’s been disruptive to the day-to-day business of the board.”

