Can Caesars workers get at-work COVID-19 vaccines? Yes, they can

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 6:20 pm
 
Updated March 30, 2021 - 8:23 pm
Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes with vaccine as University Medical Cente ...
Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes with vaccine as University Medical Center front-line health care workers receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ceasars Entertainment will join rival MGM Resorts in offering COVID-19 vaccine to employees on the Las Vegas Strip.

The company announced Tuesday that it will host multiple COVID-19 vaccination events onsite at its Las Vegas resorts beginning Thursday, offering a total of 10,000 doses through the month.

Caesars joins MGM Resorts, which began its vaccination program Tuesday.

Caesars said in a news release that it expects to administer 1,000 to 2,000 Pfizer vaccinations per day through a partnership with Albertsons.

The free vaccinations will be scheduled online by appointment only .

Vaccinations for Caesars associates begin Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rio in the Pavillion Ballroom. Additional sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 6.

