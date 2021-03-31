Can Caesars workers on Strip get at-work COVID-19? Yes, they can

Free vaccinations will be scheduled online by appointment only.

Ceasars Entertainment will join rival MGM Resorts in offering COVID-19 vaccine to employees on the Las Vegas Strip.

The company announced Tuesday that it will host multiple COVID-19 vaccination events onsite at its Las Vegas resorts beginning Thursday, offering a total of 10,000 doses through the month.

Caesars joins MGM Resorts, which began its vaccination program Tuesday.

Caesars said in a news release that it expects to administer 1,000 to 2,000 Pfizer vaccinations per day through a partnership with Albertsons.

Vaccinations for Caesars associates begin Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rio in the Pavillion Ballroom. Additional sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 6.

