Canadian producer of live gaming content targeted by Nevada regulators

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has issued a cease-and-desist order to a Canadian company that, through an affiliate, has been producing live gaming content from Clark County.

Playgon Interactive Inc. and affiliate Bitrate Productions produce blackjack, roulette and baccarat games with unlicensed live dealers to online casinos worldwide.

In a letter dated July 18, the Control Board notified the company that it must cease operations by 5 p.m, Friday. The Control Board told the company in its letter that it must be licensed to deliver online content from the state.

A representative of Playgon could not immediately be reached for comment.

