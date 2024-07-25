105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Canadian producer of live gaming content targeted by Nevada regulators

Sharon McLachlan of Vancouver, left, and her daughter Stacey play electronic table games at the ...
Sharon McLachlan of Vancouver, left, and her daughter Stacey play electronic table games at the Bellagio, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
More Stories
An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Athletics)
What does Bally’s merger mean to A’s ballpark plan?
This is an aerial view of Joker's Wild casino on Boulder Highway and the Cadence housing develo ...
New casino coming for Jokers Wild site
The Tropicana is seen in the process of demolition on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, July 22, 2 ...
Bally’s agrees to $4.6B buyout ahead of Tropicana implosion
A lone pedestrian outside the Venetian Macao Resort Hotel on April 10, 2020. (Inside Asian Gaming)
Las Vegas casino company content to wait on New York, Texas prospects
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2024 - 3:37 pm
 

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has issued a cease-and-desist order to a Canadian company that, through an affiliate, has been producing live gaming content from Clark County.

Playgon Interactive Inc. and affiliate Bitrate Productions produce blackjack, roulette and baccarat games with unlicensed live dealers to online casinos worldwide.

In a letter dated July 18, the Control Board notified the company that it must cease operations by 5 p.m, Friday. The Control Board told the company in its letter that it must be licensed to deliver online content from the state.

A representative of Playgon could not immediately be reached for comment.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This is an aerial view of Joker's Wild casino on Boulder Highway and the Cadence housing develo ...
New casino coming for Jokers Wild site
By / RJ

The project, located on the 15-acre site at Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road, is positioned to grow with the adjacent master-planned Cadence community.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘The little building that could’: Mirage architect recalls opening, sees Hard Rock success
recommend 2
Final closing ceremony — with an eruption — appears at Mirage
recommend 3
Execs with Mirage connections to join Gaming Hall of Fame
recommend 4
Mirage developer Steve Wynn offers tribute to resort as it closes
recommend 5
Nevada Supreme Court orders new trial in slot technology case
recommend 6
Las Vegas locals casinos host most bingo halls in Southern Nevada