Cantor Gaming signs deal with the Nugget casino in Pahrump

Cantor Gaming has signed a long-term agreement with Golden Gaming LLC to operate the race and sports book at the Pahrump Nugget . The Nugget sports book in Pahrump is Cantor Gaming’s first deal outside Clark County.

“This agreement marks a milestone for Cantor Gaming as we continue to extend our footprint throughout Nevada,” Lee Amaitis, president and CEO of president of Cantor Gaming, said Wednesday.

State gaming regulators must approve the deal. Terms were not disclosed.

While Cantor Gaming will operate the sports book at the Pahrump Nugget, customers also will be able to register for Cantor Gaming’s mobile sports wagering accounts, allowing them to wager anywhere in Nevada.

Cantor Gaming recently signed deals with Vertigo Enterprises LLC, operator of the Outpost Saloon, and Corrigan Management Inc., and its two Roadrunner Saloons.

Both deals let customers open Cantor Gaming accounts and wager at the three Las Vegas restaurants.

