Card player turns $1 into $110K at Las Vegas casino

A Los Angeles resident won $110,000 when she hit a progressive jackpot on a pai gow poker table Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Sam's Town in Las Vegas. (Sam's Town)

A $1 bonus bet turned into a six-figure connection for one visitor to Las Vegas.

A Los Angeles resident won $110,000 when she hit a progressive jackpot on a pai gow poker table at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway.

The player drew a seven-card straight flush around 7 p.m. Saturday. In pai gow poker, the joker is a wild card that can be used as an ace or complete a straight or flush.

This is the second major win in the past two months at Sam’s Town. Local resident Christiene H. hit for $221,463.46 on the 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Stars machine on May 25.

