MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Casinos & Gaming

Carl Icahn poised for significant Caesars board influence

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2019 - 2:13 pm
 
Updated February 20, 2019 - 2:58 pm

Caesars Entertainment Corp. may not be able to stop Carl Icahn from grabbing significant board influence as the casino operator transitions to new corporate governance rules.

Icahn owns nearly 10 percent of the company, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings published Tuesday. In SEC documents, Icahn said he encouraged the company to be sold and was seeking board representation.

Caesars’ board is shifting from staggered, three-year terms to annual elections and will have seven of 12 board seats up for re-election at this year’s annual shareholders meeting. All 12 seats will be up for re-election in 2020. The date of the annual meeting hasn’t yet been announced but is typically held in late spring.

The casino operator also permits cumulative voting, which allows shareholders to cast all of their votes for a single nominee, increasing the chances of minority shareholders to elect a director.

“A cumulative voting structure will make it much easier for Icahn to get his representatives on the board,” said Ben Edwards, a UNLV law professor focusing on corporate governance.

Significant board representation would enable Icahn to influence key decisions, including the sale of the company as well as the choice of a new CEO.

Icahn’s chances of gaining seats would grow as he is able to recruit more shareholders.

“The more (hedge) funds he draws to his cause will increase his reach. With the large block holders in the stock, it would not be surprising if he picked up a couple seats,” said Edwards.

Los Angeles-based Canyon Capital owned 10.4 percent of Caesars as of Dec. 31. Icahn and Canyon last year resisted Dell’s effort to buy back of shares tied to its interest in VMware Inc for $21.7 billion. Canyon did not respond to a request for comment about its support for Icahn.

Second battle with Frissora

Icahn said Tuesday that Caesars should not extend CEO Mark Frissora’s contract or hire a new executive until he has had time to speak with the board.

Frissora announced in November he would step down when his contract expired in February, but the company extended his tenure until April as it continues to seek a successor. Caesars said Wednesday it has been holding talks with Icahn.

Icahn took aim at Frissora in SEC documents, saying Caesars “requires new thought, new leadership and new strategies.’’

Caesars responded to the billionaire hedge fund activist Wednesday, saying it will “evaluate” his suggestions and defended Frissora’s leadership.

Caesars has cut costs, boosted margins and slashed annual interest payments by $300 million during Frissora’s tenure, the company said.

“Caesars has continued to expand margins by driving record labor and marketing efficiency levels, while also achieving all-time high customer and employee satisfaction,” the company said in a statement.

Caesars is forecast to post property cash flow margins this year of 36 percent compared with 30 percent for its largest Strip rival, MGM Resorts International, according to JP Morgan. Wall Street analysts have complimented Frissora for improving the company’s operating efficiency. Caesars said the increase in cash flow will enable it to cut is high debt load.

The company also said it has been pursuing new growth initiatives, including investing in gaming innovation and developing non-gaming resorts. The company announced last month it would open its first non-gaming property in the U.S. in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Frissora may address the situation in more detail Thursday when he hosts a conference call with analysts following publication of the company’s 2018 financial results.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.

Business
Dig This opens new location In Las Vegas
Remember when you were a kid and played with construction toys in the sand box? Dig This Las Vegas has the same idea, except instead of toy bulldozers, you get to play with the real thing. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Town Square developer Jim Stuart building again in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ real estate bubble took developers on a wild ride, something Jim Stuart knows all too well. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Salon opens at Veterans Village
T.H.E. Salon, owned by Nicole Christie, celebrated their opening at the Veterans Village with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Southwest Airlines considering Las Vegas-Hawaii flights
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the airline is "very focused" on Hawaii. Hawaiians have a strong presence in Las Vegas.The city’s unofficial status is “Hawaii’s ninth island.” In 2018, at least 2,958 people from Hawaii moved to Nevada. Of those, 88.7 percent moved into Clark County, according to driver license surrender data. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 310,249 people came to Las Vegas from Hawaii in 2018.
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day. About 1.2 million Nevadans are expected to celebrate this year, a 5 percent drop from 2018. A growing number of people consider Valentine’s Day over-commercialized. Others weren’t interested in the holiday or had nobody to celebrate with. But spending is expected to rise. Those who do celebrate are buying for more people. The average American is expected to spend about $162 this year for Valentine’s Day, a 57 percent jump from a decade prior. Katherine Cullen, director of industry and consumer insights at NRF
Foreclosures of mansions in Las Vegas
Las Vegas was ground zero for America's foreclosure crisis after the housing bubble burst. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Helfenbein talks about the impact of tariffs on the clothing industry
MAGIC fashion convention showcases men's clothing trends
The MAGIC fashion convention has come to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase some of the hottest clothing trends for men. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Air flight attendants learn how to handle a water landing
Field instructor Ashleigh Markel talks about training prospective flight attendants for Allegiant Air getting live training with a raft for a water landing at the Heritage Park Aquatic Complex in Henderson on Monday. (John Hornberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery talks about Las Vegas return
Michael Feighery, CEO of Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group, discusses the restaurant's upcoming return to the Las Vegas Strip.
Apartments to Come to Hughes Center
Developer Eric Cohen discusses his current building project at the Hughes Center office park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Stratosphere to rebrand to The STRAT
The Stratosphere, a 1,150-foot-tall property in Las Vegas will be renamed The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Skypod.
Local designers’ picks for the Las Vegas Market
The trends that local interior designers are noticing at the Las Vegas Market this year. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trends in bath products at Las Vegas Market
Camille Herd, the showroom manager for European Bath Kitchen Tile & Stone, talks about the popularity of free-standing bath tubs. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Kitchen trends at Las Vegas Winter Market
Las Vegas Winter Market displayed kitchen trends that mirror common dining accessories at Strip eateries. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Emerging trends in gifts at Las Vegas Market
Julie Smith Vincenti, curator for the First Look showroom tour on gifts and lifestyle, talks about the emerging trends in those categories for this season. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Las Vegas house prices are rising
Southern Nevada home prices were up 12 percent year-over-year in November.
Caesars Republic Scottsdale
Caesars Entertainment Corp. is building its first non-gaming hotel in the United States in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Caesars Entertainment Corp.)
Interior designer Mikel Welch talks about trends for Las Vegas Market
Interior designer Mikel Welch, who also is the on-camera designer for TLC’s Trading Spaces, discusses the trends he sees for the 2019 Las Vegas Winter Market. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
SHOT Show 2019: MEGGITT Virtual Training
MEGGIT showcases its virtual training system at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas.
MGM delivers 700 meals to TSA workers at McCarran
Chefs at Garde Manger at Mandalay Bay provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
SHOT Show 2019: A "nonsemi-automatic” weapon
Brandon Dunham of Nevada-based Franklin Armory show off the company’s new rifle prototype it calls a “nonsemi-automatic” weapon. The gun does not use a gas system to fire.
Las Vegas-based concrete repair company knows how to beat the heat
ART Concrete Solutions, a Las Vegas concrete-repair firm, addresses the challenges of construction in the extreme heat and sun of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas based company brings color to concrete in the desert heat
Semco Modern Seamless Surface, a Las Vegas surface engineering company, knows how to put color in concrete construction in the Vegas heat. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fun photo booth at World of Concrete
World of Concrete show at the Las Vegas Convention Center sponsored by DeWalt gives conventioneers a chance for photos with giant tools. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
SHOT Show 2019: Laserstar Technologies
Laerstar Technologies showed off their laser engraving machines, that can be used to personalize anything from guns and knives, to medical tools and household items. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World of Concrete Show has big equipment on display
World of Concrete Show has big equipment on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center including an impact crusher, concrete pump and a self-erecting portable concrete batch plant. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Shot Show 2019: Kalashnikov USA shows off new products
Jonathan Mossberg of Kalashnikov USA talks about new products on display at Shot Show 2019 in Las Vegas.
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Home Front Page Footer Listing