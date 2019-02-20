Carl Icahn poised for significant Caesars board influence

Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In Securities and Exchange Commission documents, investor Carl Icahn said he encouraged Caesars Entertainment Corp. to be sold and was seeking board representation. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Caesars Entertainment Corp. may not be able to stop Carl Icahn from grabbing significant board influence as the casino operator transitions to new corporate governance rules.

Icahn owns nearly 10 percent of the company, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings published Tuesday. In SEC documents, Icahn said he encouraged the company to be sold and was seeking board representation.

Caesars’ board is shifting from staggered, three-year terms to annual elections and will have seven of 12 board seats up for re-election at this year’s annual shareholders meeting. All 12 seats will be up for re-election in 2020. The date of the annual meeting hasn’t yet been announced but is typically held in late spring.

The casino operator also permits cumulative voting, which allows shareholders to cast all of their votes for a single nominee, increasing the chances of minority shareholders to elect a director.

“A cumulative voting structure will make it much easier for Icahn to get his representatives on the board,” said Ben Edwards, a UNLV law professor focusing on corporate governance.

Significant board representation would enable Icahn to influence key decisions, including the sale of the company as well as the choice of a new CEO.

Icahn’s chances of gaining seats would grow as he is able to recruit more shareholders.

“The more (hedge) funds he draws to his cause will increase his reach. With the large block holders in the stock, it would not be surprising if he picked up a couple seats,” said Edwards.

Los Angeles-based Canyon Capital owned 10.4 percent of Caesars as of Dec. 31. Icahn and Canyon last year resisted Dell’s effort to buy back of shares tied to its interest in VMware Inc for $21.7 billion. Canyon did not respond to a request for comment about its support for Icahn.

Second battle with Frissora

Icahn said Tuesday that Caesars should not extend CEO Mark Frissora’s contract or hire a new executive until he has had time to speak with the board.

Frissora announced in November he would step down when his contract expired in February, but the company extended his tenure until April as it continues to seek a successor. Caesars said Wednesday it has been holding talks with Icahn.

Icahn took aim at Frissora in SEC documents, saying Caesars “requires new thought, new leadership and new strategies.’’

Caesars responded to the billionaire hedge fund activist Wednesday, saying it will “evaluate” his suggestions and defended Frissora’s leadership.

Caesars has cut costs, boosted margins and slashed annual interest payments by $300 million during Frissora’s tenure, the company said.

“Caesars has continued to expand margins by driving record labor and marketing efficiency levels, while also achieving all-time high customer and employee satisfaction,” the company said in a statement.

Caesars is forecast to post property cash flow margins this year of 36 percent compared with 30 percent for its largest Strip rival, MGM Resorts International, according to JP Morgan. Wall Street analysts have complimented Frissora for improving the company’s operating efficiency. Caesars said the increase in cash flow will enable it to cut is high debt load.

The company also said it has been pursuing new growth initiatives, including investing in gaming innovation and developing non-gaming resorts. The company announced last month it would open its first non-gaming property in the U.S. in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Frissora may address the situation in more detail Thursday when he hosts a conference call with analysts following publication of the company’s 2018 financial results.

