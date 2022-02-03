55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Cash flow records for Boyd lead to reinstatement of dividend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2022 - 3:17 pm
 
This June 4, 2020, file photo shows Boyd Gaming Corp.'s Fremont hotel-casino in downtown Las Ve ...
This June 4, 2020, file photo shows Boyd Gaming Corp.'s Fremont hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Following a profitable fourth quarter and 2021, Boyd Gaming Corp. reinstated its dividend to shareholders beginning in the second quarter.

Keith Smith, president and CEO of the Las Vegas-based company, said the company would pay a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share on April 15 to shareholders of record as of March 15.

The move follows Boyd reporting record companywide cash flow and operating margins for the fourth straight quarter.

The company reported net income of $109.8 million, 96 cents a share, on revenue of $879.8 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. That compared with net income of $83.3 million, 73 cents a share, on revenue of $635.9 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Expect wholesale changes on McDaniels’ Raiders coaching staff
Expect wholesale changes on McDaniels’ Raiders coaching staff
2
Which casino games win the most money for the house?
Which casino games win the most money for the house?
3
Woman who lost 7 relatives ends GoFundMe campaign after raising $300K
Woman who lost 7 relatives ends GoFundMe campaign after raising $300K
4
‘Our world has ended’: Parents lost entire family in Nevada’s deadliest crash
‘Our world has ended’: Parents lost entire family in Nevada’s deadliest crash
5
911 callers describe horrific scene of crash that left 9 dead
911 callers describe horrific scene of crash that left 9 dead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST