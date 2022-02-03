Cash flow records for Boyd lead to reinstatement of dividend

The Las Vegas company that operates downtown Las Vegas properties, locals casinos and several regional resorts across the country continues to deliver profitable results.

This June 4, 2020, file photo shows Boyd Gaming Corp.'s Fremont hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Following a profitable fourth quarter and 2021, Boyd Gaming Corp. reinstated its dividend to shareholders beginning in the second quarter.

Keith Smith, president and CEO of the Las Vegas-based company, said the company would pay a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share on April 15 to shareholders of record as of March 15.

The move follows Boyd reporting record companywide cash flow and operating margins for the fourth straight quarter.

The company reported net income of $109.8 million, 96 cents a share, on revenue of $879.8 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. That compared with net income of $83.3 million, 73 cents a share, on revenue of $635.9 million.

