Cashless gaming system introduced at downtown Henderson casino

Customers of Henderson’s Emerald Island casino can now draw funds easier to their club cards from their bank accounts with Emerald Express Cash technology.

An exterior view of the Emerald Island Casino in the Water Street District of downtown Henderson on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A new cashless gaming system has been introduced at the Emerald Island Casino in downtown Henderson.

Emerald Express Cash debuted at the casino Friday and will make it easier for customers to draw funds from their bank accounts for a line of credit for markers to gamble.

Customers can download an app, available to Android and iPhone users, and register with a phone number and an email address. They then link their bank account to the app and, after registration, are told if they’re approved and offered a line of credit. If qualified for the program, the maximum charge is 1 percent, normally less expensive than a traditional ATM fee.

To use the system, players put their rewards card into a slot machine and can download funds directly onto the machine.

At the conclusion of play, winnings are sent to the player’s Emerald Express Cash fund.

Emerald Island is the first Henderson property to offer the system and the second in the state to have it.

The system was developed by Emerald Island in a partnership with Las Vegas-based Market Trax.

“We are so excited to unveil this technology, which will make our guests’ playing experience so much smoother,” said Emerald Island Casino Director of Operations Courtney Garland. “As technology continues to evolve and make everyday life easier, we thought this would be the perfect opportunity to offer a cashless gaming option to our guests.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.