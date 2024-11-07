Casino disputes say players have missed out on $1.3M in ‘24

Two recent player disputes involving more than $900,000 adjudicated by the Nevada Gaming Control Board bring the total to $1.3 million lost by players in 2024.

A player inserts a coin into a machine within the revamped slots area called Slots A Fun which houses many coin-operated slot machines at Circus Circus on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Imagine the disappointment of learning a jackpot you thought you’d won being nullified by a slot machine malfunction or some technicality.

You’d be upset, maybe even mad enough to do something about it.

At least 16 people have experienced that in 2024 so far, missing out on $1.3 million in casino winnings that got yanked away from them by 15 different licensed casinos and sportsbooks.

The 16 players were among those who took their disputes to the Nevada Gaming Control Board for a hearing, lost their bid before a hearing officer, then took the extra step of appealing the rejection directly to the Control Board.

Every month, the Control Board places one or two patron dispute appeals on its agenda. Almost always, board members side with the casinos. If patrons aren’t satisfied with the Control Board’s decision, they can next appeal it in court.

At the Control Board’s most recent meeting in Carson City Wednesday, two patron dispute appeals were presented with the highest jackpot losses of 2024 so far.

Glenn Avila requested a review of his disputed jackpot of $678,587.38 at Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort and Avrahom Orloff disputed a missed payment of $250,000 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

In both cases, board members unanimously sided with the casinos.

In Avila’s case, Board Member George Assad said a slot machine did not “tilt” and that the machine’s random-number generator was functioning properly which resulted in the hearing officer and the board rejecting the patron’s claim.

In the Orloff case, the patron felt he should have been paid $500,000 in a Texas Hold ‘em table game, but only received $250,000. Assad surmised that the patron did not understand the $500,000 was an aggregate amount shared by all winning players and not $500,000 paid per player.

In both cases, the disputing patrons didn’t attend the board hearings.

Slot malfunctions

In most patron appeals, casinos are able to prove that there was some kind of slot machine malfunction that nullified the presumed payout.

The rules on patron disputes are outlined in the Control Board’s Regulation 7A and in February, the board issued a three-page memorandum highlighting key procedural steps of an appeal.

Because each case is not a criminal proceeding, patrons with disputes aren’t required to have attorneys – and the Control Board can’t issue legal advice.

When a patron dispute is lodged, the Control Board’s Enforcement Division sends an agent to the casino or sportsbook to investigate the claim.

The investigator then sends a “decision letter” to all parties involved.

Patrons disputing the agent’s findings have 20 days to petition for a hearing with a hearing officer explaining the reasons for disputing the agent’s findings. All correspondence must also go to the casino.

Within two weeks, a hearing normally is scheduled. The hearings officer will request evidence from both sides of the dispute.

Each party is responsible for acquiring and providing all witnesses, exhibits, or other evidence at the hearing, even witnesses and evidence from the opposing party.

Once a hearing is scheduled, the enforcement officer would testify and the patron can produce evidence and witnesses and both sides can question witnesses and review evidence presented.

The hearing officer then prepares a report for the Control Board’s consideration and board members vote to accept or reject the hearing officer’s recommendation.

The board then notifies all parties of the decision and a patron has 20 days to consider court action.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.