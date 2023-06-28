81°F
Casinos & Gaming

Casino gaming win flat in May against 2022 — as expected

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2023 - 8:25 am
 
Casino gaming win in May was flat against year-ago figures — just as analysts expected they w ...
Casino gaming win in May was flat against year-ago figures — just as analysts expected they would be — but Clark County, boosted by a healthy Strip performance, reached the $1 billion level after its 11-month streak ended in April. (Getty Images)

Casino gaming win in May was flat against year-ago figures — just as analysts expected they would be — but Clark County, boosted by a healthy Strip performance, reached the $1 billion level after its 11-month streak ended in April.

The state reported casino win of $1.29 billion, 0.8 percent off May 2022’s mark from its 438 licensees. In Clark County, the 219 licensed casinos won $1.1 billion from players, down 1 percent from last year.

It was a mixed bag of results across the state’s 20 casino markets with seven higher than last year and 13 lower. Southern Nevada’s worst performer was North Las Vegas, off 6.6 percent from a year ago to $24.2 million, while outlying Clark County was up 6.5 percent to $150.2 million.

The most improved market in the state: South Lake Tahoe, which was up 11.3 percent to $19.5 million. But the market with the biggest decline statewide was North Lake Tahoe, off 20 percent to $1.7 million.

Strip gaming win fell 2.1 percent for the month to $716 million, and downtown Las Vegas was off 6.6 percent to $73.6 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

