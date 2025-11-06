Casino landlord buying The Strat, other properties for more than $1B in leaseback deal

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: How much is a room for race weekend?

The north end of the Las Vegas Strip is seen on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Casino landlord Vici Properties owns big resort sites up and down the Strip, from Mandalay Bay to The Venetian.

Now the real estate investment firm is expanding its holdings in Southern Nevada with another $1 billion-plus deal.

Vici announced Thursday that it is buying The Strat and six other casino properties from Golden Entertainment for $1.16 billion and leasing them back to Golden founder Blake Sartini, who, at the same time, is acquiring the company he leads and taking it private.

John Payne, Vici’s president and chief operating officer, said in a news release that the company has sought a foothold in the Las Vegas locals casino market since the firm was launched, and that the properties from Golden have “sticky, durable customer bases.”

As part of the sale-leaseback, Vici is also buying the real estate for the two Arizona Charlie’s properties in Las Vegas; the Aquarius and Edgewater resorts in Laughlin; the Pahrump Nugget; and the Lakeside Casino & RV Park in Pahrump.

Sartini’s initial total annual rent for the seven-property portfolio is $87 million, with the rent climbing 2 percent annually starting in the third year of the lease, according to Vici.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026.

New York-based Vici is the biggest property owner in Las Vegas’ famed casino corridor, with such holdings as Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Luxor and other huge hotel-casinos.

It doesn’t operate any resorts here but collects rent from companies that do, including MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Inc.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.