Casino landlord earned $2.7B in profit last year

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip pass MGM Grand on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The megaresort is pa ...
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip pass MGM Grand on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The megaresort is part of casino landlord Vici Properties' portfolio. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
February 20, 2025 - 2:01 pm
 

Casino landlord Vici Properties earned higher profits last year as it pulled in more revenue from tenants and borrowers.

New York-based Vici, the biggest property owner on the Las Vegas Strip with Caesars Palace, MGM Grand and several other resorts in its portfolio, on Thursday said it earned $2.7 billion in net income in 2024.

That was up 6.5 percent from 2023.

Vici reported $3.6 billion in leasing revenue last year, up 5 percent from 2023, and $134 million of income from loans, up almost 71 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

