Casino landlord earned $2.7B in profit last year

Vici Properties is the biggest property owner on the Las Vegas Strip, with Caesars Palace, MGM Grand and several other resorts in its portfolio.

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip pass MGM Grand on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The megaresort is part of casino landlord Vici Properties' portfolio. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Casino landlord Vici Properties earned higher profits last year as it pulled in more revenue from tenants and borrowers.

New York-based Vici, the biggest property owner on the Las Vegas Strip with Caesars Palace, MGM Grand and several other resorts in its portfolio, on Thursday said it earned $2.7 billion in net income in 2024.

That was up 6.5 percent from 2023.

Vici reported $3.6 billion in leasing revenue last year, up 5 percent from 2023, and $134 million of income from loans, up almost 71 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

