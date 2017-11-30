Casino operators Penn National, Pinnacle in merger talks

Casino operator Penn National Gaming Inc. said on Thursday it was in talks about a potential cash-and-stock takeover of Las Vegas-based Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.

People walk over a pedestrian bridge linking MGM Grand and Tropicana hotel-casino near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

“These discussions may or may not lead to any transaction, and the company does not intend to comment further on market speculation or disclose any developments unless and until it otherwise deems further disclosure is appropriate or required,” Wyoming, Pennsylvania-based Penn said in a statement.

In Southern Nevada, Penn owns the M Resort in Henderson and the Tropicana on the Strip.

Pinnacle Entertainment operates a rural casino on the Nevada-Idaho border and a portfolio of Southern and Midwestern resorts and racetracks.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the two companies were in talks for a potential merger.

