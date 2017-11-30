ad-fullscreen
Casinos & Gaming

Casino operators Penn National, Pinnacle in merger talks

Staff and wire reports
November 30, 2017 - 1:09 pm
 

Casino operator Penn National Gaming Inc. said on Thursday it was in talks about a potential cash-and-stock takeover of Las Vegas-based Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.

“These discussions may or may not lead to any transaction, and the company does not intend to comment further on market speculation or disclose any developments unless and until it otherwise deems further disclosure is appropriate or required,” Wyoming, Pennsylvania-based Penn said in a statement.

In Southern Nevada, Penn owns the M Resort in Henderson and the Tropicana on the Strip.

Pinnacle Entertainment operates a rural casino on the Nevada-Idaho border and a portfolio of Southern and Midwestern resorts and racetracks.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the two companies were in talks for a potential merger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Casinos & Gaming Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like