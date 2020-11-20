67°F
Casino regulator can’t ban Steve Wynn from industry, court says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2020 - 9:14 am
 
Casino mogul Steve Wynn is seen during a news conference in Medford, Mass., in 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Clark County District Court ruled in favor of former casino mogul Steve Wynn on Thursday, claiming the Nevada Gaming Control Board did not have the authority to ban Wynn from the state’s casino industry.

The control board filed a complaint against Wynn in 2019, after the emergence of sexual misconduct allegations led to his his resignation as head of Wynn Resorts Ltd. Wynn denies the allegations.

“Because (Wynn) has no material involvement, directly or indirectly, with a licensed gaming operation, this Court finds that Respondents have no jurisdiction to impose discipline or fines against” him, Thursday’s ruling said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

