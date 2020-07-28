Casino regulator investigating 150+ cases of health and safety noncompliance
Nevada casino regulators have opened more than 150 cases over noncompliance with health and safety policies and, among that tally, filed three formal complaints, officials said Tuesday.
Casinos were allowed to reopen June 4 after more than two months on state-ordered lockdown to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The state Gaming Control Board said it has conducted more than 10,135 inspections and observations to enforce health and safety rules.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
