Casino regulator investigating 150+ cases of health and safety noncompliance

Nevada casino regulators have opened more than 150 cases over noncompliance with health and safety policies and, among that tally, filed three formal complaints, officials said Tuesday.

A slot machine is turned off for social distancing during a media a tour showing "health and safety measures implemented throughout the portfolio of properties" at the Strip casino in Las Vegas Monday, June 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Casinos were allowed to reopen June 4 after more than two months on state-ordered lockdown to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The state Gaming Control Board said it has conducted more than 10,135 inspections and observations to enforce health and safety rules.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

