Casino regulator to consider appealing Steve Wynn court case

The Nevada Gaming Control Board will consider Wednesday whether it wants to appeal a court ruling that the board doesn’t have the authority to punish Steve Wynn.

Steve Wynn is seen during a news conference in Medford, Mass., in 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Brin Gibson’s first Nevada Gaming Control Board meeting as chairman will have a notable agenda item.

When the board gathers Wednesday, it will consider granting authority to appeal a Clark County District Court ruling from Judge Adriana Escobar that says gaming regulators don’t have the authority to pursue any action against former Wynn Resorts Ltd. CEO Steve Wynn because he is no longer affiliated with the company.

The Control Board, in October 2019, filed a five-count complaint against Wynn for workplace sexual misconduct and sexual harassment of female company employees. Wynn has denied ever harassing anyone.

The board sought to revoke Wynn’s findings of suitability, which would effectively take away Wynn’s license and would have likely banned him from being licensed within the state again, an unprecedented move. The complaint also encouraged Wynn to be fined.

The Nevada Gaming Commission reviewed the complaint in December 2019. Commissioners concurred that the complaint could be heard despite objections from Wynn’s attorneys that Wynn’s resignation from his position in February 2018 and the divestment of all his shares of Wynn stock a month later prevented regulators from punishing him.

In January, Wynn filed a petition that claimed state regulators did not have authority over him because he was no longer involved with Wynn Resorts. Escobar’s ruling was disclosed Nov. 20 and the Control Board now must decide whether it wants to pursue an appeal of the ruling.

Gibson will consider the appeal with two other Control Board members.

Gibson was appointed chairman of the board by Gov. Steve Sisolak on Nov. 10 and his first day on the job was Nov. 18. His first meeting chairing the board is Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

