Casino regulator to consider fining Carson City bar for mask violations

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday will consider disciplining a Carson City gaming licensee for failing to enforce health and safety guidelines involving wearing facial coverings.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Oct. 28 issued a single-count complaint against Bette Larson, owner of The Timbers, a tavern in Carson City.

A stipulation for settlement signed by Larson agreed to accepting a $5,000 fine and filing to license a key employee to maintain contact with regulators.

In the complaint, Control Board agents said on Aug. 17 they received an anonymous tip that bartenders at The Timbers were not wearing protective facial covering when serving drinks. Control Board agents made an unannounced visit to the bar on Aug. 26, notified a bartender about the anonymous tip and explained various guidelines imposed since March by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The bartender acknowledged the guidelines, pulled out a facial covering — but continued work without one.

The Gaming Commission is expected to hear a presentation of the case Thursday and consider accepting the settlement. It’s unclear whether a representative of the tavern will appear before the commission.

