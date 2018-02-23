Casino regulators: nothing wrong with Steve Wynn donation to GOP

Massachusetts gambling regulators say there was nothing improper about a $2 million donation Wynn Resorts made to the Republican Governors Association in 2014.

Steve Wynn speaks at a meeting in 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Wynn Boston Harbor is scheduled to be complete in June 2019. (Wynn Resorts Ltd.)

Massachusetts gambling regulators say there was nothing improper about a $2 million donation Wynn Resorts made to the Republican Governors Association in 2014.

The donation came the same year the company won the coveted Boston-area casino license and Republican Charlie Baker won the governor’s race.

But Loretta Lillios, chief enforcement counsel for the state Gaming Commission, said Thursday the funds were transferred after Wynn won the license, meaning the company was no longer an “applicant” but a “licensee.”

Casino license applicants are barred from making state or local political donations.

Three Democrats vying to run against Baker this year — Jay Gonzalez, Bob Massie and Setti Warren — called on the commission to revisit the donation as it investigates the company following sexual misconduct allegations against founder Steve Wynn.