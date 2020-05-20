Casino reopening clues may come in Control Board workshop Tuesday

Six health and safety experts are scheduled to address gaming regulators in a workshop meeting that could provide information on when casinos would reopen.

A few cars drive on Las Vegas Blvd., through the Las Vegas Strip on Monday morning, March 16, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The state Gaming Control Board will conduct a workshop meeting Tuesday that could provide clues on when Nevada’s shuttered casino industry will reopen.

Six health and safety experts have been invited to address the board in a videoconference meeting, followed by board deliberations and possible action.

Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan did not immediately reply to an inquiry on whether a reopening date would be set.

Nevada casinos have been closed since March 18, the day after Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an executive order closing non-essential businesses, including casinos.

The closures have decimated resorts’ gaming and non-gaming revenue streams in the last two weeks of March, all of April and most of May. Several casinos are eyeing phased reopenings beginning in June. Initially, several companies were hopeful that they would be able to reopen by the three-day Memorial Day weekend that begins Friday.

