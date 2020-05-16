73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Casino restaurants are allowed to reopen. But will they?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2020 - 7:32 am
 

Restaurants inside casinos are now allowed to reopen. But that doesn’t mean they will.

“We want to wait and see,” said George Karpaty, partner in Pizza Rock, which has a location inside Green Valley Ranch.

Reopening restaurants inside casinos could pose a variety of logistical and economic challenges. And, experts say, it may not make sense for all operators.

The Pizza Rock entrance is inside Green Valley Ranch, for example.

“What we have is a patio door, which is more of an exit than it would be an entrance,” he said. “There’s no signage; it’s really just a fire exit door. Could that be considered not going in the casino? Technically, probably yes.”

Logistics

Amanda Belarmino, an assistant professor of strategic management at UNLV, agrees that could get iffy. For casinos whose restaurants do not have street access, it would be a challenge to prevent people from congregating or roaming to parts of the hotel-casino that are still closed.

“But there are some Strip casinos that are better set up than others” to make this kind of operation work, Belarmino said.

She said she would imagine some demand for some select Strip restaurants but “could not imagine that locals would want to pay for parking.”

It might make more sense for local casinos to open their restaurants, she said.

Caesars spokesman Rich Broome said the company was not given any advance notice of the state Gaming Control Board’s late Thursday guidance regarding restaurants.

“We are evaluating which, if any, of our restaurants may open before the casinos,” Broome said.

Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver offered no specifics but said “we view this as a positive step as we begin to reopen Nevada.”

MGM Resorts International spokesman Brian Ahern said the company had no comment.

Representatives of Las Vegas Sands Corp., Boyd Gaming Corp. and Station Casinos did not respond to a request for comment.

Who’s coming?

Even if casinos have a doable layout for restaurants to reopen, it might not pencil out.

Occupancy limits set by the Gaming Control Board mandate that capacity be halved.

“At what percentage capacity does it make sense to open to make a profit?” asked John Restrepo, founder of RCG Economics and a Las Vegas consultant.

Belarmino added that the expense of opening has to outweigh the potential revenue.

“You have to order the food, get the food in, get the staff back in, and that may be a challenge. Plus, if you’re not opening the entire casino, are you going to make enough money to justify having just those employees back?” Belarmino asked.

And for Strip properties, who will be going?

“We know that for the past couple of decades, the resort casinos have diversified their revenue streams so that they’re no longer as reliant on gaming revenue as they were in the past,” said Stephen Miller, director of UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research. “But if the tourists don’t come, it doesn’t matter how diversified you are. You are dead in the water. And that’s where we are right now.”

Robert Lang, director of UNLV’s Brookings Mountain West, said he thinks locals and people from drive-in markets, like California, would dine at a Strip casino property.

“I’m sure there’s some pent-up demand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Restrepo wonders what spending power looks like right now given the large-scale layoffs that have taken place and “wage cuts that will continue to take place for the foreseeable future.”

Soft opening

There are some upsides for casino properties reopening casinos.

Lang and Miller said that opening restaurants could serve as a soft opening for the rest of a property’s phased reopening.

Opening restaurants now could give casino operators an opportunity to identify trouble spots and address them before other parts of the resort open, Miller said.

And since there is going to be a phased reopening, it makes sense for restaurants to open first, Lang said.

And at the very least, reopening restaurants in casinos is a way to get people comfortable with going inside casinos again, Lang said.

But it might not just be Pizza Rock that aren’t in any rush to reopen.

“I’d rather be late to the dance than early, because I don’t want to make a mistake that impacts my team and the public,” said Karpaty.

Karpaty said his customers and his employees are his responsibility. But businesses across the gamut are concerned about liability and that may pose another challenge to reopening in general.

“I don’t know if there’s enough certainty to know that there’s insurance coverage if someone gets sick,” said Las Vegas business attorney Aviva Gordon of Gordon Law.

“Almost across the board from the clients I have tried to assist, business interruption insurance claims are being denied,” she said. “And that’s enough to give somebody some sort of pause that there wouldn’t be enough of a backstop to protect them from their insurance carrier.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow@Nicole0Raz on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Al Mancini and Richard N. Velotta contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
2
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
3
US 95 reopens after damage from 6.5 earthquake near Tonopah repaired
US 95 reopens after damage from 6.5 earthquake near Tonopah repaired
4
Restaurants inside Nevada casinos can reopen during Phase One
Restaurants inside Nevada casinos can reopen during Phase One
5
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Players show up at Gila River Casino in Arizona - Video
Gila River Casino at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, is packed with players on the casino’s reopening day, Friday, May 15, 2020. (Elizabeth BrumleyLas Vegas Review-Journal)
Casinos reopening in Phoenix area - Video
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino reopened in Maricopa, Arizona, on Friday, May 15, 2020. It was closed during the government shutdown for coronavirus. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Entertainment to phase In reopenings - Video
Caesars Entertainment, the operator of Caesars Palace and eight other Las Vegas resorts, on Monday announced it would phase in reopenings with a comprehensive safety and health plan with employees wearing masks across its network of properties. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Commission meeting
Full meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southwest requiring face coverings
In an effort to increase safety for passengers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Airlines is updating protocols that include requiring passengers to wear face coverings beginning May 11.
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Businesses in Henderson begin reopening - VIDEO
In downtown Henderson and at The District at Green Valley Ranch, small shops are opening their doors for business. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York to reopen first after shutdown - VIDEO
The head of MGM Resorts International isn’t sure when he’ll be able to open properties in Las Vegas, but said Thursday that New York-New York and Bellagio will likely be the first to open their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New visitation report shows plunging numbers for March
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Thursday that convention attendance fell 54.8 percent to 249,800. March normally is one of the city’s strongest months for conventions and trade shows.
US jobless claims climb to 30 million in 6 weeks - VIDEO
The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased by more than 3.84 million. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening - VIDEO
The hotel-casino operator, Las Vegas Sands Corp., announced updated protocols on April 28 for when its Las Vegas properties reopen, sometime after May 31. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unions contracts expiring - VIDEO
RJ investigations reporter Arthur Kane and Renee Summerour discuss the uncertainty of union contracts expiring in June, and how the extent of the financial damage from the crisis will make it difficult for unions and governments to negotiate collective bargaining agreements, possibly sending many to arbitration. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Strip hoteliers outline cleaning plans upon reopening - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has yet to confirm when casinos will be able to reopen, but operators are already preparing for the day they’ll have to reassure guests their properties are clean and safe amid the virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island plans to reopen May 15 - VIDEO
Treasure Island is planning to open its doors to guests May 15, despite Gov. Steve Sisolak saying Wednesday that gaming shutdowns, currently set to end April 30, will probably be extended an undetermined amount of time. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium lights up the night
Crews at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium Tuesday night tested out the architectural light ribbons that run around various sections of the stadium, showing the facility will offer a distinct feel no matter what time of day it is.
South Point furloughing most employees - VIDEO
South Point announced on April 20 that it is furloughing most of its employees “for an indefinite period,” starting May 3. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Oil prices plummet to minus $37 a barrel - VIDEO
U.S. crude prices reached their lowest level on record, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel on April 20. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras and masks
Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s CEO hopes to see the Strip “slowly begin” to reopen in the next month, according to an updated health and sanitation plan published Sunday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews finish Allegiant Stadium roof panel installation in just over a month
The final panels made of ETFE — ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, a fluorine-based plastic — were installed on the 65,000-seat stadium on Tuesday, marking the latest major milestone for the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.
What is esports?
Esports is competitive video gaming. Esports betting already is one of the fastest-growing segments for European online bookmakers. A growing number of Nevada sportsbooks are also accepting bets on esports events.
US homebuilder confidence plunges amid coronavirus pandemic
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index dropped 58 percent from March to a score of 30 this month, the largest monthly change in the history of the index.
Phone lines added to help unemployment
RJ business reporter Bailey Schulz talk about The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation took additional steps adding a new phone line with about 100 workers and reiterating a new online filing system.
When is my $600 unemployment check coming? - VIDEO
The RJ's Subrina Hudson talks about when Nevadans will receive their unemployment checks, if they will receive back pay and who qualifies for the aid. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
US weekly jobless claims jump by 6.6 million - VIDEO
Jobless claims reached more than 16 million Americans on April 9. This equates to 10 percent of the workforce who have lost their jobs in the last three weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant burning over $2M per day, many workers on leave with half pay - VIDEO
Allegiant Air’s parent is burning through at least $2 million in cash per day and hundreds of workers are taking two-month leave at half pay as the carrier grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
THE LATEST
An aerial photo of the Las Vegas Strip after all Las Vegas casinos have been shut down during t ...
Restaurants inside Nevada casinos can reopen during Phase One
By / RJ

A notice to licensed gaming properties released Thursday evening states that restaurants that meet requirements set forth by the Governor’s Office may reopen but must get confirmation from the state Gaming Control Board before they can do so.

Read More