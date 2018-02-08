Casino veteran will chair Wynn Resorts board

Wynn Resorts has named Daniel Boone Wayson as non-executive chairman of the board to replace Steve Wynn, who stepped down Tuesday evening.

The Wynn Las Vegas on South Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Wayson, 65, has worked or served at Wynn companies for decades, including a stint as chief executive officer of Golden Nugget Atlantic City from 1984 to 1987. He later served as a director at Mirage Resorts before joining the board of Wynn Resorts in 2003.

The Wynn Wayson family relationship goes back about a half century. In the late 1950’s, Wayson’s father opened a bingo and slot machine parlor in an old warehouse in Maryland that would eventually employ a young Steve Wynn, himself the son of bingo parlor owner.

Wayson has also been a principal of Maryland-based Wayson’s Properties, a real estate development and holding company, since 1970.

