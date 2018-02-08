Casinos & Gaming

Casino veteran will chair Wynn Resorts board

By Todd Prince Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2018 - 6:35 pm
 
Updated February 7, 2018 - 9:52 pm

Wynn Resorts has named Daniel Boone Wayson as non-executive chairman of the board to replace Steve Wynn, who stepped down Tuesday evening.

Wayson, 65, has worked or served at Wynn companies for decades, including a stint as chief executive officer of Golden Nugget Atlantic City from 1984 to 1987. He later served as a director at Mirage Resorts before joining the board of Wynn Resorts in 2003.

The Wynn Wayson family relationship goes back about a half century. In the late 1950’s, Wayson’s father opened a bingo and slot machine parlor in an old warehouse in Maryland that would eventually employ a young Steve Wynn, himself the son of bingo parlor owner.

Wayson has also been a principal of Maryland-based Wayson’s Properties, a real estate development and holding company, since 1970.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.

