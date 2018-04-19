Casinos allowing drunk or impaired gambling to be penalized

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously approved an amendment to state regulations that lists permitting persons impaired by drugs to gamble to be subject to disciplinary action.

Buffalo slot machine (from The Orleans on Twitter)

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously approved an amendment to state regulations that lists permitting persons impaired by drugs to gamble to be subject to disciplinary action.

The amendment expands the existing regulation that said “permitting persons who are visibly intoxicated” shouldn’t be allowed to gamble or be served complimentary intoxicating beverages.

The proposal was spurred in part by the state’s legalization of recreational marijuana but addresses impairment by both legal and illegal drugs.

No one raised any concerns in a public hearing conducted by the state Gaming Control Board.

The Control Board recommended the change on April 4. The amendment was one of four considered for final adoption.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.