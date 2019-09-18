82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Casinos deliver messages in Responsible Gaming Education Week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2019 - 6:29 pm
 

They entice you with flashing lights, bells and whistles, attractive hosts and inexpensive food.

They convince you to put money into a machine with the hope that, with a little luck, you’ll get more back. They test you with games of chance that rely on the turn of a card or the skill of an athlete.

But casino and gaming equipment manufacturing companies are pledged not to take advantage of people who go overboard in their rush to win a bundle.

This week, the industry is observing that promise with Responsible Gaming Education Week, which runs through Saturday.

“The American Gaming Association and its members prioritize responsible gaming as an integral part of our industry’s daily operations,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the organization representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry.

Responsible Gaming Education Week “brings together industry, advocacy, regulator and other key stakeholders to promote transparency and gaming literacy while showcasing our everyday commitment to responsible gaming,” he said in a statement.

Panel at UNLV

The AGA is bringing that education to the UNLV International Gaming Institute at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with a panel of regional gaming representatives, academic experts and business leaders in a discussion on responsible gaming and efforts to advance evidence-based research on the issue.

The event comes at a time when millions of new gamblers have become a part of the market with the availability of sports wagering in 12 states in addition to Nevada with the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act by the U.S. Supreme Court last year.

The event will highlight a new research fund led by the National Center for Responsible Gaming that will strive to advance the effectiveness of responsible gaming approaches and resources amid the expansion of legal, regulated sports betting.

When panelists discuss responsible gaming at UNLV, participants will include Sandra Morgan, chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board; Tammi Barlow, head of responsible gaming, for William Hill US; Elizabeth Cronan, senior director of gaming policy for the American Gaming Association; Alan Feldman, distinguished fellow with the UNLV International Gaming Institute; Jade Luchauer, corporate social responsibility manager, IGT; Virginia McDowell, independent non-executive Director, GVC Holdings; Paul Pellizzari, vice president of global social responsibility, Hard Rock International; Russell Sanna, executive director, National Center for Responsible Gaming; and Scott Warfield, managing director of gaming for NASCAR.

Other companies and organizations have their own observations related to Responsible Gaming Education Week.

Donations

Through a joint charitable venture, the Lasting Impact Philanthropic Initiative, the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers and Gaming Laboratories International this week committed $200,000 to the Dr. Robert Hunter International Problem Gambling Center over the next two years.

“Because of this generous gift from our industry partners, AGEM and GLI, this money will have a direct impact on problem gamblers in our community,” said Stephanie Goodman, executive director of the center named for Hunter, the co-designer and director of the nation’s largest problem gambling inpatient treatment center.

Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Corp. this year is honoring the 30th anniversary of its responsible gaming program. In recognition of the anniversary, Caesars is pledging more than $1 million to the National Center for Responsible Gaming and other third-party institutions in the U.S. and elsewhere to help shape the future of responsible gaming.

“Thirty years ago, Caesars Entertainment took the initiative to create the first responsible gaming program, serving our guests who could no longer play for fun,” said Jan Jones Blackhurst, executive vice president of public policy and corporate responsibility.

“We were determined to provide meaningful solutions for problem and underage gaming,” she said in a release. “Since then, we have continuously invested in cutting-edge research, training and technology to create a holistic program that respects the privacy of our guests who need our intervention.”

GameSense in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission, which has research indicating that 2 percent of the state’s population — about 110,000 people — meet the criteria for problem gambling and 8 percent, or 440,000, are experiencing harm to a lesser degree.

The Massachusetts commission, in 2015, mandated the implementation of GameSense, a player-focused responsible gaming program that encourages players to adopt behaviors and attitudes that reduce the risk of gambling-related harm, by all licensees.

Companies that implemented GameSense include Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd. MGM took the added step of implementing GameSense companywide in the United States.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
THE LATEST
Boyd Gaming Corp. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyd Gaming Corp. names Thomas as new board member
By / RJ

A principal of the business advisory and consulting firm Thoman International, A. Randall “Randy” Thoman has more than 30 years of experience working with public companies, according to a statement from Boyd Gaming Corp.

Hotel guests at Wynn Las Vegas prepare to load their luggage into their car at valet parking pi ...
Wynn Resorts to do away with valet parking fees
By / RJ

Wynn Resorts Ltd. will soon offer free valet parking at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore — a move experts say could help the company attract visitors within driving distance of Las Vegas.

The Borgata's 8,000-square-foot Moneyline Bar and Book features a 35-foot-long circular bar wit ...
New Jersey casinos woo bettors with new sportsbooks
By Todd Prince Special to the / RJ

Now in its second year of allowing sports betting, the state has seen sports wagering surpass expectations, and Atlantic City casinos are upping their game with new sportsbooks.