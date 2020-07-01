96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Casinos & Gaming

Casinos have no standard protocol for temperature checks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2020 - 12:23 pm
 

At Red Rock Resort, there’s a separate line for Chairman-level players club members — much like there was at the buffet, back when we still had buffets — to shorten the wait for screenings.

On Fremont Street, patrons are registering body temperatures in the hypothermia range, mere steps away from the triple-digit heat outside.

There are no standards for how, or even if, Las Vegas casinos check their customers for fevers to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Every operator has a different procedure.

As a result, the act of entering a local casino — put your right wrist up, pull your mask down, look at that camera, stand on that dot — is playing out like a game of the COVID hokey pokey.

Only hotel guests must be checked

When it comes to temperature screenings, the Nevada Gaming Control Board only specifies they be given to hotel guests upon arrival. Those can be avoided entirely if guests complete self-assessments of their symptoms, as long as the hotel has a medical professional on property at all times.

Nowhere in the board’s reopening guidelines does it say anything about checking the temperatures of the thousands of customers, any of whom could be symptomatic, who enter casinos each day to gamble, eat or drink — or sit near you while you do the same.

Informal visits to 40 casinos across the valley last week showed people could enter the gaming floor without fever checks at numerous properties, including every reopened resort owned by Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International.

An MGM representative didn’t provide a reason for the company’s policy, while a Caesars spokesman would only say, “Caesars is following state directives everywhere we do business.”

Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Boyd Gaming and Station Casinos, though, installed screening mechanisms at every accessible entrance of their properties.

“Our highest priority right now is protecting the health and safety of our team members and guests,” a Boyd representative said in a statement. “Universal temperature checks are just one more way we can demonstrate our commitment to meeting and exceeding the standards set forth by health officials and keeping everyone safe in our buildings.”

An imperfect system

While beneficial, a temperature check is far from a perfect solution when it comes to limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“It will find people who are currently ill with a fever, but not everyone has that,” explained epidemiologist and UNLV professor Brian Labus. “Half the people (with coronavirus) don’t have symptoms, so off the bat, you’re not going to find at least half the people that are infected. Then out of those who do have symptoms, not everyone has a fever. … It will screen some people out, but it’s not going to find the majority of people, actually, that have an infection.”

The screenings, though, are the best option available on a large scale to help weed out those who may be carrying it, said Dr. Paul Kalekas, chairman of the primary care department at Touro University Nevada.

“There’s a lot of things about this virus that we just don’t know. What we’re dealing with is percentages, so what you want to do is, with the least amount of restrictions, get the greatest percentage of capture” of people with an illness.

Every casino for itself

With no industry standard, it’s up to each casino owner to decide what’s best for that property.

This means that, while downtown’s Fremont Hotel was limiting its number of entrances and greeting every customer at the door with a temperature screening, the Four Queens across the street had every door wide open and wasn’t checking visitors.

On the Strip, the MGM and Caesars properties weren’t alone in just screening hotel guests. That also was the case at the Strat, Sahara, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Treasure Island. While the latter wasn’t scanning visitors, you had to submit to a handheld temperature gauge in order to get inside the privately operated Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. attraction, or even its gift shop, both of which are located just off the casino floor.

At Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, as well as The Venetian and Palazzo, guests can be screened several at a time, usually without slowing down, by thermal imaging cameras that give the operators a “Predator”-style look at everyone who enters.

Boyd properties — including Aliante, the Cannery, Gold Coast, Orleans and Suncoast — and Station resorts — including Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock, Santa Fe and Sunset — take more of a stop-and-wait approach. Guests are asked to space themselves out on social distancing markers until they arrive at the scanners, at which point they may be asked to stand at a specific spot and briefly remove items including masks, hats and even glasses to get an accurate reading. It’s not unlike the process of being photographed at the DMV.

Downtown, the California and The D rely on machines that scan the inside of guests’ wrists, with the latter registering skin temperatures in the dangerously low 90s. The Plaza offered the choice of presenting your forehead or wrist, although if your forehead ran warm, your wrist needed to be scanned anyway.

“The inside of the wrist, it’s very shallow there, anatomically, so you achieve really good blood vessel coverage,” Kalekas explained. “It’s reasonable to do the inside of the wrist for expediency, instead of foreheads, if people have been standing in the sun.”

A cooling off period

Ah, yes. The sun.

The longer you’re out in the Las Vegas heat, the warmer your exposed skin will register. Those scanners only read the temperature of your skin, which isn’t a true indicator of your body temperature.

“Your skin temperature is affected by the environment,” Labus noted. “That’s why we put a thermometer in your mouth.”

Even though 98.6 degrees has long been considered a “normal” temperature, healthy people can regulate between 97 and 100 degrees, Kalekas said. When casinos deny entry to people with a reading at or above 100.4 degrees, he said that’s because 99 percent of the population will not fluctuate that high without having a fever.

Every casino can adjust those recommendations, though, and can ask anyone with even a slightly elevated temperature to step aside and try again.

At Green Valley Ranch, for example, a reading as low as 99.1 degrees on a handheld scanner — following high measurements by thermal imaging and a second camera that zooms in on a guest’s face and detects the heat signature coming off it — is enough to have you taken to a chair where you’ll sit, drink a complimentary bottle of water and wait to cool down.

Or, if you’re like that guy at the Cannery who registered a high temperature last Thursday, you can throw up your hands and storm off before the security guard can even finish reciting the safety procedures.

Better than nothing

“It’s not providing a shield at the door that keeps all the sick people out,” Labus said of temperature screenings. “I know that’s the hope, but it’s not really what it’s doing.”

The professor, who spent 15 years as a senior investigator for the Southern Nevada Health District, stressed that those fever checks are part of a comprehensive approach casinos are taking that includes social distancing measures, plexiglass barriers, mandating masks and increased cleaning.

As flawed as the system may be, universal temperature screenings are still beneficial.

“If it falls short, that’s OK. They’re still trying,” Labus said. “It may not be perfect. And, say they only catch a couple of percent of sick people, that’s still a couple of percent of sick people who didn’t make it into a casino to spread disease.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Coronavirus transmission rate in Nevada is the highest in the US
Coronavirus transmission rate in Nevada is the highest in the US
2
Laughlin casino closing again after employees test positive
Laughlin casino closing again after employees test positive
3
Contact tracing finds 1,500 cases, indoor venues biggest risk
Contact tracing finds 1,500 cases, indoor venues biggest risk
4
Clark County records 488 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Clark County records 488 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
5
Local woman wins $676K slots jackpot at Henderson casino
Local woman wins $676K slots jackpot at Henderson casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Survey shows big reluctance to travel with coronavirus ablaze - VIDEO
Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Circa resort will begin taking room reservations Wednesday - Video
Circa developer Derek Stevens confirmed that when the property opens on Oct. 28, persons under the age of 21 won’t be allowed. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations - Video
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Culinary union expresses concerns about returning to work - Video
The Culinary union expresses its concerns about returning to work and the safety precautions that casinos are taking to ensure the safety of staff.
Bellagio poker room reopens with approval to host six-handed games - Video
The installation of plexiglass dividers between the players gave the Bellagio an edge over the other poker rooms open in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Westgate reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
Jay Kornegay, vice president of Westgate Sportsbook, talks about the reopening of the casino on Thursday, June 18. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Final beam of Circa resort tower moved into place - Video
A crane whisked the final beam in the construction of downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort property into place Friday morning, June 19, and crews paused momentarily, then continued working to ensure the casino's Oct. 28 opening. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas reopens - Video
The Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino reopened its doors on June 18 after the statewide shutdown in response to COVID-19. (Mackenzie Behm/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masks required at casino table games in Nevada - Video
The state Gaming Control Board has ordered Nevada casinos to require players and spectators of most casino table and card games to wear protective face coverings.
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa to open in October - Video
Circa resort-casino’s first five floors are set to open Oct. 28, according to CEO and developer Derek Stevens. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas movie theaters set July reopening date - Video
Las Vegas movie theater reopenings will start Regal, the valley’s largest exhibitor, announced Tuesday that it will reopen its theaters starting July 10, albeit in a modified fashion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas - Video
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas guests ignoring COVID-19 protocols
Casinos are putting safety first but many Las Vegas guests are not socially distancing.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, not every employee is convinced it's safe to go back.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, some employees aren't convinced it's safe to go back.
1.54M Americans filed for unemployment last week - Video
The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday, June 11. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week. The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday. The number of jobless claims was just below economists' predictions of 1.55 million claims. 1.897 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance the previous week. More than 44 million Americans have filed jobless claims in the past three months. Continuing claims nearly topped 21 million. The numbers follow the May jobs report, which revealed that more than two million jobs were added to the U.S. economy in May. Initial jobless claims continued the gradual downward trend. But it is still hard to square the claims figures with the much more upbeat news on the labor market from May’s Employment Report, Capital Economics, via Yahoo Finance
Visitors return to Las Vegas
Guests returned to Las Vegas casinos throughout the weekend. Casinos reopened on Thursday after being closed for 78 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Sisolak tours casino property after reopening - Video
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sandra Morgan, chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, participated in a tour of the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino where they share their first thoughts on casinos reopening. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island reboots operations after coronavirus shutdown - Video
When casinos shut down, not only were tourists unseen on the Las Vegas Strip, but jobs were temporarily lost. Treasure Island took the months off to remodel and fix the property, adjusting the casino for COVID-19 norms. Now that they’re open again, management is slowly hiring back staff as guests return. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Casinos Reopen Thursday - Video
Casinos on the Strip welcomed guests for the first time since March 17, when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered them closed them due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Electronic Marquees above the Las Vegas Strip: Welcome Back
Electronic marquees above the Las Vegas Strip display a message "Welcome Back." After 78 days without gambling Las Vegas casinos begin to reopen, ushering in gusts eager to try their luck. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas-Review Journal) @bizutesfaye
After 78 days without gambling Las Vegas casinos begin to reopen
A look at Las Vegas openings downtown and on The Strip after 78 days of closure due to the pandemic.
Guests and employees talk about Bellagio reopen
The MGM CEO and Bellagio employees and guests giving their thoughts on the resort's reopening. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More