Casinos may be disciplined for failing to enforce facial coverings

With a new directive on facial coverings in public areas starting Friday, Control Board Member Terry Johnson warned that non-complying casinos could be disciplined.

The Nevada Gaming Commission may be asked to discipline gaming licensees that fail to require customers to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s new order on requiring facial coverings in public areas.

Gaming Control Board Member Terry Johnson told commissioners Thursday that employees from other Control Board divisions are assisting the Enforcement Division in monitoring existing board directives and that could expand with the new order that takes effect Friday.

“We will continue to explore those instances where behaviors have merited some form of disciplinary action,” Johnson said at Thursday’s meeting. “Where warranted, the board will take (action) and that may involve the Gaming Commission at some point, should matters proceed to hearings, or in worst-case scenarios — which I do not anticipate — where there is willful refusal to comply with the governor’s directives.”

Sisolak on Wednesday announced that facial coverings will be required in all public areas, including casinos, beginning Friday.

Acting Gaming Commission Chairman John Moran asked Johnson for an update on current compliance to health and safety guidelines the Control Board has implemented for nonrestricted licensees — the largest hotel-casinos — and restricted licensees at bars, restaurants, convenience stores and supermarkets that have 15 slot machines or fewer.

“There are matters we are currently looking at to determine the appropriate disciplinary action,” Johnson said. “For example, the board may seek the commission’s involvement in bringing some of those licensees to account, be it through suspensions of license or other activities. We do expect cooperation and we’ll commit the resources necessary to assist the gaming licensees maintain compliance.”

The commission also is empowered to fine non-complying companies.

Johnson didn’t say how many additional Control Board employees are in the field assisting with enforcement, but said checks are occurring around the clock.

“We have agents out there looking at restricted locations and nonrestricted locations,” he said. “It’s a 24/7 operation. They’re out there day in, day out, working with the licensees, bringing items to their attention for correction and we’ll continue to do that work.”

Johnson also indicated the Control Board may seek commission help if licensees that are closed need more time to reopen.

“We do anticipate there are still some properties that might take a little bit longer to open,” Johnson said. “That might present, at some point, an administrative issue that we may need to enlist the assistance of the commission with in regards to any licensees that might need to stay closed longer than a calendar quarter, for example.”

Johnson said under existing regulations, the board can grant authorization for a licensee to close for longer than 30 days. However, there is a cap on that time period of one calendar quarter.

“We might need to work with the commission to look at those regulations and see if there’s some additional flexibility that could be conferred out of the circumstances and otherwise work with licensees on some other avenues that may be of assistance to them,” Johnson said.

