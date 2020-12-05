CFO of MGM Resorts becoming COO

MGM Resorts International’s Chief Financial Officer transitioning to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

The Fountains of Bellagio show at Bellagio in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Corey Sanders was appointed COO on Friday, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He will continue to serve as CFO and treasurer until the company finds a replacement.

This will be Sanders’ second time filling the roll of COO. The 57-year-old executive stepped into the role of CFO and treasurer in March 2019, after the previous CFO, Dan D’Arrigo, took advantage of MGM’s voluntary resignation program, offered as part of a cost-cutting initiative. Previously, Sanders and had been COO since 2010.

MGM also announced Friday that Atif Rafiq has stepped down as MGM’s president of commercial and growth, effective immediately. He will remain employed with the company through Dec. 18.

