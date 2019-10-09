CG Technology executive wins recommendation for gaming license

An executive for a company with a track record of paying multimillion-dollar fines for failing to comply with gaming regulations has been recommended for licensing.

Las Vegas-based CG Technology operates seven Southern Nevada sportsbook, including the one at the Palms in Las Vegas9. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously recommended licensing an executive for a company that has been fined millions of dollars for violating Nevada gaming regulations over the past five years.

Board members encouraged Tullio Marchionne, chief compliance officer and deputy general counsel for Las Vegas-based CG Technology LLC, in his efforts to “rebrand” the company’s corporate compliance.

CGT, the operator of seven Southern Nevada sportsbooks, has paid three of the top 10 fine amounts assessed by the Nevada Gaming Commission, the most recent occurring in November.

Eleven months ago, commissioners fined CGT $2 million in a settlement after Control Board investigators determined that the company was taking wagers from outside the state, taking bets after events had concluded, made incorrect payouts to 1,483 bettors and misconfigured a satellite sports book betting station for the 2018 Super Bowl. The company admitted to all of the accusations and waived its right to a public hearing on the settlement.

Previously, CGT paid a fine of $5.5 million in 2014 when the company was known as Cantor G&W Holdings, and $1.5 million in 2016.

The commission will consider the approval of licensing for Marchionne on Oct. 24.

